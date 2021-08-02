Lions get offensive line help, sign veteran Boehm and activate Heim

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions had been sitting on an open roster spot for weeks. On Monday, they used it to bolster the depth along the team's offensive line, signing veteran center Evan Boehm.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2016, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound has bounced around the league a bit during the early stages of his career. Starting with the Arizona Cardinals, he's had stops with the Rams, Dolphins, Colts, Bills and Jaguars.

For his career, Boehm has appeared in 55 games, starting 21. In addition to playing center, he's also seen snaps at both right and left guard, working at all three spots for the Dolphins in 2019.

Beyond the addition of Boehm, the Lions also activated rookie guard Evan Heim off the reserve/COVID-19 list. An undrafted free agent, he started 54 games for the Minnesota State Mavericks from 2016-19.

Lions coach Dan Campbell joked during his morning press conference, "If your name is Evan, you can probably play offensive line for us."

The Lions have a third Evan, center Evan Brown, on the non-football injury list. That issue likely contributed to the need to add Boehm to the roster.