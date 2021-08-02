Melissa Gonzalez, wife of Lions QB David Blough, falls short in Olympic semifinal

Allen Park — Melissa Gonzalez's Olympic dream is over.

Running in the 400-meter hurdle semifinal through a steady rain Monday morning for the Colombian national team, Gonzalez finished sixth, failing to qualify for the event's final to be held later this week.

The wife of Lions quarterback David Blough, the team had rallied around Gonzalez, who finished second in her preliminary heat Friday night.

"We just watched Melissa Gonzalez run there," Lions coach Dan Campbell said to open his Monday morning press conference ahead of the team's training camp practice. "I wish David could be out there for her, but she gave them hell, man. She gave them it all — she pushed it, man. I’m proud of her and I know he is and I wish he could be out there for her."

Ahead of Gonzalez's prelim, the Lions posted a video of players and coaches individually wishing her luck, but it was Blough, animatedly watching the race and shouting at the screen as Gonzalez came from behind to reach the next stage, that went viral online.

"(It) made her emotional and cry," Blough said. "That's what it's all about. This is a family and it's what we're trying to build. It was very special."

Gonzalez and Blough first began dating in 2012. After breaking up, the couple got back together in 2017 and married in 2019.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers