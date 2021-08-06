Lions add defensive tackle depth ahead of Friday's practice

Allen Park — Needing some depth at defensive tackle, the Detroit Lions signed defensive tackle Miles Brown on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder, who went undrafted out of Wofford in 2019, previously had short stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

The addition of Brown was necessitated by some injury issues the Lions have been dealing with up front. Nose tackle John Penisini suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice and was unable to return, while Michael Brockers and Levi Onwuzurike have been limited much of the past week.

At Woffard, Brown started 49 games across four seasons, recording 174 tackles (38 for a loss) to go with 13.5 sacks. He earned All-Southern Conference first team honors each year.