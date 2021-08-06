Former Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ T.J. Lang joining Lions' radio broadcast

T.J. Lang isn't shy about making his voice heard on social media.

Now, the former Lions and Green Bay Packers guard will be speaking up on game day, as the newest member of the 97.1 The Ticket's Lions broadcast team. He will be a sideline reporter, Audacy announced.

Lang, 33, a Birmingham Brother Rice and Eastern Michigan alum, will be the broadcast team's sideline reporter, joining the booth of Dan Miller and Lomas Brown.

“I consider it an incredible honor to be joining a fantastic group of people at 97.1 The Ticket,” Lang said in a statement released through Audacy this week. “I am excited to bring a unique perspective about the league each week, while learning as much as I can along the way.”

Lang also will make occasional appearances on 97.1 throughout the week to discuss the Lions, include on the mid-day and afternoon-drive shows. His contract began Friday.

Lang played 10 seasons in the NFL, as a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champ with Green Bay. He retired in 2019, finishing his career with two seasons with the Lions.

The Lions are returning to flagship-station 97.1 this season, after a five-year run at WJR 760-AM.

“As Detroit’s No. 1 sports talk station, we are excited to add T.J. to our incredible team,” Debbie Kenyon, senior vice president and market manager for Audacy Detroit, said in a statement. "T.J. has great passion and a strong connection to our great state. His pro football experience will bring incredible insight to the station, especially on game days.”

In more Lions broadcasting news, the digital platform Woodward Sports Network has plans for a weekly pregame show, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., possibly hosted by former Michigan star Braylon Edwards.

