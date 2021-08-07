Holland Hospital drops Vikings QB, ex-MSU star Kirk Cousins over anti-vax stance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will earn a $21-million salary in 2021.

But the Michigan State alum is taking a slight hit to the pocket book, after his hometown Holland Hospital dropped him as a spokesman this week.

Holland Hospital made the announcement Friday, after Cousins made anti-vaccine comments after returning from quarantine following close contact with someone who was exposed COVID-19.

Holland Hospital, in west Michigan, didn't rule out partnering with Cousins in the future. The hospital did not say how long Cousins has been a spokesman, nor the finances of the relationship.

"As the trusted health care leader along the lakeshore, we are committed to providing accurate, timely health information and guidance based on guidelines from the CDC and medical experts. While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health. For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now," Holland Hospital said in its statement Friday. "We are proud of our association with Kirk. He embodies many values we respect and share as part of our work culture. However, we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal.

"The clear recommendation from the CDC and leading medical experts is that the COVID vaccine is safe, effective and the best defense against becoming infected with the virus. Evidence also indicates that vaccinated individuals may be less likely to carry and transmit the virus to others including children, family members and friends. For these reasons, Holland Hospital has and will continue to strongly recommend the COVID vaccine to those who are eligible to receive it.

"It is important that Holland Hospital maintain the trusted reputation we have earned for providing consistent, truthful information and evidence-based health care guidance."

Contacted by The News on Saturday for some clarification, a spokesperson said the hospital is done discussing its relationship with Cousins.

Cousins, 32, returned to Vikings practice this week, after a COVID-19 scare. He made headlines for suggesting a plexiglass surrounding was better for him than getting the vaccine.

He said the vaccination is a "private matter," and he's "at peace" with his decision not to take it, even after his head coach, Mike Zimmer, made headlines earlier this summer for blasting players who choose not to get vaccinated. Zimmer on Friday said he's finished talking about vaccinations.

Cousins told reporters his relationship with Zimmer is fine, and that he'll continue to follow league protocols, including a focus on social-distancing.

“You can’t play in a game with COVID regardless of your vaccination status, so the key will be not being a close contact,” Cousins told reporters.

“That will be the focus, and we have to be very vigilant to make sure that does not happen.”

Cousins is entering his 10th season in the NFL, and fourth with the Vikings. He spent his first six seasons with Washington, which drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984