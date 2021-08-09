Lions plan to play starters a quarter in first preseason game

Allen Park — With the NFL reducing its preseason from four games to three this year, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been evaluating how much and when he'll play his starters during the exhibition slate.

Following Saturday's practice, which included an hour of full-team scrimmage, Campbell discussed Friday's preseason opener with his staff and determined that, yes, the starters could use some playing time.

"We talked about it yesterday as a staff and we feel like they need to play," Campbell said. "So I think we're looking at about a quarter this first preseason game against Buffalo. We're just going to kinda take it like it is right now. Instead of worrying too much where we're at for Indianapolis, preseason (game) three, let's just take it as it comes and let's get these guys where they're playing together in game-like situations, we're calling it as coaches, we're going through the whole mechanics of all of it."

That means Lions fans can expect to get their first look at quarterback Jared Goff, rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell and the new-look offense being coordinated by Anthony Lynn.

They'll also get an early preview of Aaron Glenn's defense, which returns many of the pieces from last year's franchise-worst performance, but playing a modified 3-4 scheme.

The Lions welcome the Bills to Ford Field on Friday at 7 p.m. The game is set to air nationally on the NFL Network and locally on Fox 2 Detroit.

