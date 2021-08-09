Lions signing veteran CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Allen Park — A day after working him out, the Detroit Lions are signing cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, according to a team source. The news was first reported by the NFL Network.

Undrafted out of USC in 2013, Robey-Coleman has played eight seasons with three NFL teams. He was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in 15 games and playing more than 600 defensive snaps last season.

Prior to signing with the Eagles, Robey-Coleman played three seasons for the Los Angeles Rams. Serving as the franchise's starting slot cornerback, he appeared in 47 of 48 regular season games during that stretch, as well as all four postseason contests.

In Detroit, Robey-Coleman will reconnect with general manager Brad Holmes, who previously served as the Rams director of college scouting, and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, who was Robey-Coleman's position coach all three years in Los Angeles.

The addition was necessitated by a recent injury to nickel cornerback Corn Elder. A free-agent addition for Detroit this offseason, he's missed the past two practices after suffering an injury while covering a deep ball last week.

Robey-Coleman struggled in his one year with the Eagles, allowing 82.1% of the throws his direction to be completed for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He also missed a career worst 12 tackles. With the Lions, he'll look to recapture his form from his time with the Rams. In his final year with the team, his completion percentage allowed was 62.9% for 362 yards and one touchdown.

