Former Lions WR Nate Burleson lands co-host gig on 'CBS This Morning'

Allen Park — Seven years after he retired from the NFL, Nate Burleson's career in media continues to flourish. On Wednesday, the former Detroit Lions wide receiver was named a co-host of "CBS This Morning."

Burleson guest hosted for the program in May and June and will join the show fulltime in September, where he'll work alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me,” Burleson said in a statement. “Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television."

A popular figure during his five seasons with the Lions, Burleson was one of the team's most interviewed players because of his perpetual willingness to talk and his comfort in from of TV cameras.

In 2012, he look part in the league's broadcast boot camp, which is designed to prepare players for media opportunities after their football career finishes. He earned a position with the NFL Network shortly after retiring and has served as a co-host for the network's "Good Morning Football" program since it's inception in 2016.

Additionally, Burleson has worked for CBS Sports since 2017 as a panelist on "The NFL Today" pregame show, which he will continue in 2021.

"Nate is an extremely gifted broadcaster, interviewer and storyteller, whose deep curiosity and enthusiasm is the perfect fit for mornings on CBS," said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. "His wide range of experience and interests from news to sports, from music to poetry, and from fashion to cryptocurrency — provides a unique perspective that will deepen the show's connection with our viewers. He excites audiences in every arena, and we're fortunate to have Nate joining Gayle and Tony at the table in September."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers