Lions part ways with cornerback Quinton Dunbar to add more depth at running back

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions exhibited patience with cornerback Quinton Dunbar while he was away from the team much of training camp to address an undisclosed personal matter, but depth concerns at other spots, namely running back, forced the Lions to part ways with the veteran ahead of the team's first preseason game on Friday.

The Lions waived Dunbar on Thursday morning, signing running back Craig Reynolds in his stead. He's the second running back the Lions have signed this week after adding Javon Leake to the roster on Wednesday.

The backfield depth has been hit with multiple injuries, headed by a groin issue for starter D'Andre Swift. Additionally, rookie Jermar Jefferson suffered an ankle sprain this week and undrafted rookies Dedrick Mills and Michael Warren II, who was waived to make room for Leake, have been battling through ailments.

Dunbar, 29, was signed by the Lions in April. The converted wide receiver was coming off a disappointing season with the Seattle Seahawks after signing a three-year contract with the franchise as a free agency.

In Detroit, he was expected to provide an experienced depth option behind starters Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye. Instead, the Lions moved Mike Ford back to the outside this week after experimenting with using him as a slot corner to begin camp. The move also pushes rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu up the depth chart.

Reynolds, listed at a stout 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, went undrafted out of D-III Kutztown (Pennsylvania) in 2019. He has spent time with Washington, Atlanta and Jacksonville the past two years, appearing in five games where he primarily contributed on special teams.

At Kutztown, Reynolds racked up nearly 500 carries across four seasons, rushing for 2,650 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns, earning first-team all-conference honors three times. He added another 1,539 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 receptions, while also splitting kickoff and punt duties for the team.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers