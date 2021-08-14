'We needed to go another way': Lions dismiss head athletic trainer

Detroit — The Detroit Lions are in search for a new head athletic trainer. Coach Dan Campbell confirmed after Friday's preseason game the organization has parted ways with Dave Granito, who was in his second season with the club.

The news was first reported by Woodward Sports.

"That transpired," Campbell said. "And really it’s just … felt like this was the way we needed to go. I don’t really want to get into details of it. I can tell you this, our guys were getting proper treatment — it was nothing like that. It felt like we needed to go another way. Communication, some of those other things, and so we did make that move."

Campbell said the organization is currently in talks with someone to fill the position, but he wasn't prepared to offer specifics. In the interim, Tom Colt will handle the lead training duties.

"(He's) our assistant trainer, who has done a really good job," Campbell said. "We put some stress on him and he’s answered the bell and been outstanding."

Granito was in his second season with the Lions, joining the franchise after a three-year stint as the director of athletic training for the University of Michigan. He also previously worked for the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Campbell emphasized the dismissal wasn't related to a singular incident, but rather a cumulation of things. Even though the coach insisted the players were receiving proper treatment under Granito's care, it's worth noting that the team has been dealing with a significant number of injuries, including many soft-tissue issues, since the beginning of training camp.

Colt has been with the Lions since 2015 and previous worked for the Houston Texans from 2001-08.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers