Former Lion Alex Brown charged in Detroit car crash; ex-teammate, 1 other injured

Allen Park — Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown is being charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury following an early morning car accident that left two injured, prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced Monday.

Brown's injured passenger was teammate Charlie Taumoepeau.

"We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown," the Lions said in a statement. "Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident.

"Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously," the statement continued. "We, as an organization, extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery."

According to the report, the accident occurred at 2:13 a.m. on Aug. 15. Brown allegedly was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the freeway on southbound Interstate 75, near I-375 in Detroit.

Brown allegedly struck another car head-on, injuring the 27-year-old man's legs. That driver had to be placed on a backboard by medics before being transferred to a local hospital, according to the prosecutor's office.

Taumoepeau was trapped in the car and had to be freed by the Jaws of Life. He was placed in a cervical collar and also transported to a local hospital with a neck injury, according to the prosecutor's office.

The Lions have since released both Brown and Taumoepeau. Brown was released approximately 10 hours after the accident, while Taumoepeau was waived with a non-football injury designation a day later. He'll revert to injured reserve with the team after he clears waivers.

When reached via phone, a representative for Brown declined comment, while a text to Taumoepeau's agent wasn't immediately returned.

Brown is expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the 36th District Court.

Brown appeared in three regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2019, continuing to see action throughout the playoffs on special teams. That included several snaps in that year's Super Bowl.

