Lions sign linebacker Rashod Berry

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added some depth at outside linebacker on Wednesday, signing free agent Rashod Berry.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder has spent last season with the New England Patriots after going undrafted out of Ohio State. Primarily a practice squad player, he saw limited action in three games as a rookie, recording one tackle.

Recruited to Ohio State as a defensive end, he was converted to tight end where he appeared in 50 games across four seasons, including four starts. Known primarily for his blocking ability, he finished his collegiate career with 17 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots thought it best to move Berry back to defensive end, where he spent the year there as a developmental project prior to being released by the team last week. He played 29 defensive and 13 special teams snaps in the Patriots' preseason opener, recording two tackles.

In Detroit, he'll join a deep group headed by Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara, with Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris and Robert McCray fleshing out the rest of the depth chart.