The Detroit News

Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, he announced Friday on Twitter. He is not showing any symptoms.

Sanders, 53, said he was double vaccinated and regularly wears masks.

The Lions team ambassador said he expects to be available for the opener at Ford Field on Sept. 12 against the 49ers.

The Lions have more than 90% of their players and all coaches vaccinated.