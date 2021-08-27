Lions preparing to potentially be without backup QB Boyle

Detroit — Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle suffered a thumb injury in the opening quarter of the team's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts Friday night and the team is bracing from him to miss extended time, according to coach Dan Campbell.

"We'll know a lot more tomorrow, but we may have to prepare for him to be out for a little bit," Campbell said after the game.

Boyle was injured on the opening possession, when he was hit by Colts defensive end Kwity Paye and fumbled the ball. The quarterback's hand violently whiplashed forward, hitting off the helmet of Kemoko Turay.

Boyle went to the sideline shaking his hand, which was also bleeding. Remarkably, he stayed in the game, returning to lead a 14-play touchdown drive on the next possession. He completed six of his seven throws of the series, including all four on third down. He finished his night with a 15-yard touchdown to Quintez Cephus before giving way to David Blough.

"I liked where Boyle was at before that went down," Campbell said. "I thought he was in rhythm, he looked comfortable and was running the offense."

After the half, Boyle was spotted on the sideline wearing a brace over his throwing hand.

"First and foremost, thankful for Tim, thankful for us getting to be around him, getting to learn from him and wish him the best," Blough said. "(My wife) Melissa (Gonzalez) and I are gonna be praying for him."

