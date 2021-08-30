Lions QB Tim Boyle undergoes surgery for broken thumb; timetable for return unclear

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are likely to open the season without backup quarterback Tim Boyle. The thumb injury he suffered in the preseason finale ended up being a broken bone requiring surgery.

The procedure was being done Monday and head coach Dan Campbell said the team would have a clearer timetable on Boyle's return after it was completed.

"Once that happens, then we’ll know exactly the depth of it," Campbell said. "It sounds like he may be out for a while, but we don’t know how long that’s going to be. They couldn’t give us an exact... it was one of those broad windows that cover every aspect. It was one of those, ‘Hey, it’s two weeks to a freakin’ year.’

Campbell said the team remains optimistic it won't be season-ending.

Boyle suffered the injury when his hand smashed into the helmet of an oncoming pass rusher in the first quarter of last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Impressively, he remained in the game and led a 14-play touchdown drive, completing six of his seven passes, including a 15-yard touchdown toss to Quintez Cephus.

"Look, he’s tough as nails," Campbell said. "He’s everything that we’re about. I respect the hell out of him. He’ll get this fixed. He’ll come back ready to go whenever that is.”

The Lions added Boyle via free agency this year with a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He spent the previous three seasons with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018.

With Boyle out, David Blough is expected to serve as Jared Goff's backup to start the regular season. Blough, in his third year with the Lions, had a strong preseason, completing 68.2% of his throws for 336 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

