Lions swing trade for WR Trinity Benson

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions found some receiving help outside the organization on Tuesday, agreeing to a trade with the Denver Broncos for Trinity Benson.

According to KUSA-TV in Denver, the Lions are giving up a fifth- and seventh-round draft pick in 2022 in exchange for Benson and a sixth-round selection in 2023.

Undrafted out East Central University (Okla.) in 2019, Benson signed with the Broncos and spent his first two seasons on the franchise's practice squad. The six-foot, 180-pounder made a strong play for a roster spot this preseason, catching eight passes for 80 yards, including a pair of touchdown grabs in the team's opener, a 33-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Primarily an outside option for the Broncos, Benson also has some special teams ability as a return man. At East Central, he appeared in 43 games, catching 133 passes for 1,700 and 11 touchdowns, while handling more than 30 kickoffs.

The addition of Benson likely rules out the possibility of Tom Kennedy making the Lions' initial 53-man roster, a day after coach Dan Campbell noted the slot receiver had an inside track on the job barring an additional move.