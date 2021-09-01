Lions claim two off waivers, including a new kicker Austin Seibert

Allen Park — A day after releasing both of the kickers on the roster, the Detroit Lions have a new answer at the position, claiming Austin Seibert off waivers.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2019, Seibert has appeared in 21 games across two seasons for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. He's converted on 31 of his 38 field goal attempts, with a career long of 53.

Additionally, Seibert has handled kickoffs during the early stages of his NFL career, netting a touchback on 45.3% of his 95 boots.

Seibert attended Oklahoma, where he finished his collegiate career as the Big 12's all-time leading scorer. For the Sooners, he made 79.7% of his field goals, while also handling punting duties for the team, averaging 41.7 yards per attempt.

In addition to Seibert, the Lions also claimed a wide receiver off waivers, adding former Cleveland Brown KhaDarel Hodge. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder went undrafted out of Prairie View A&M in 2018 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

After beginning his rookie season on the franchise's practice squad, Hodge earned a quick promotion to the active roster. He appeared in 14 games that season, where he served as a key piece to the Super Bowl runner-up's special teams units.

Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Browns ahead of the 2019 season and appeared in 25 games the past two seasons, catching 15 passes for 256 yards. This preseason, he hauled in four passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

To make room for Seibert and Hodge, the Lions will either need to cut two players from the team's initial 53-man roster established Tuesday or place one or two on injured reserve. Quarterback Tim Boyle is expected to land on the injured list after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb Monday.

Ford lands in Denver

Across the league, 24 players were claimed off waivers on Wednesday. Among them was former Lions cornerback Mike Ford, who got scooped up by the Denver Broncos.

Broncos general manager George Paton knows Ford well, having spent the past several years in the NFC North where he served as the assistant GM in Minnesota.

Ford was one of the more surprising names waived by the Lions the past two days. The former undrafted free agent spent his first three seasons with the franchise and had been a key contributor on special teams.

During training camp, the Lions initially tried Ford at nickelback before moving him back to the outside. Ultimately, the team decided to go young at the position, with rookies Ifeatu Melifonwu and Jerry Jacobs, as well as second-year converted safety Bobby Price serving as backup.

Perriman signs with Chicago

Two days after the Lions cut Breshad Perriman, the veteran wide receiver found a new home, agreeing to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Perriman failed to make Detroit's roster after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the team as a free agent. The former first-round pick has battled injuries throughout his career. He is coming off a season with the New York Jets where he appeared in 12 games, catching 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

