Lions announce flurry of roster moves, place Tim Boyle and Da'Shawn Hand on IR

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions continued a busy week of shaping the team's roster ahead of the regular season with another flurry of moves Thursday.

Those transactions were headlined by quarterback Tim Boyle and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand being transitioned to injured reserve, creating room to re-sign tight end Darren Fells and safety Dean Marlowe, who were both released a day earlier in procedural moves.

Boyle suffered a broken thumb in the preseason finale and had the issue surgically addressed on Monday. The NFL Network reports he'll be out of action for up to two months.

As for Hand, he had been sidelined the past couple of weeks after suffering a groin injury during a one-on-one pass rush drill. It's the fourth time in as many seasons Hand has landed on injured reserve, finishing each of his first three campaigns on the list. He also missed the start of the 2019 season with an elbow injury.

In total, he's sat out 22 of a possible 48 games since being drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

As part of the league's adjustment to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are now allowed to bring back an unlimited number of players off injured reserve. Both Boyle and Hand will first be eligible to return for the Lions' Week 4 against the Bears in Chicago.

Fells and Marlowe had been temporarily released Wednesday to make room for a pair of waiver claims, kicker Austin Seibert and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

In addition to those moves, the Lions added five new players to their practice squad, while releasing four to get to the 16-player limit for the unit.

The Lions signed outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, quarterback Steven Montez, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight ends Jared Pinkney and Shane Zylstra. To make room, outside linebacker Rashod Berry, defensive tackle Miles Brown, tight end Alize Mack and running back Dedrick Mills were released.

