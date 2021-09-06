Detroit Lions players select five captains for 2021 season

Allen Park — After an offseason filled with turnover throughout the Detroit Lions organization, it hardly comes as a surprise the team selected four new captains ahead of the 2021 season.

After a team vote, quarterback Jared Goff and center Frank Ragnow will represent the offense, linebackers Trey Flowers and Alex Anzalone the defense, with linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on special teams.

From that group, only Flowers served as a captain last season. Goff and Anzalone are in their first year with the Lions, but the quarterback previously served as a captain for the Los Angeles Rams, where he played his first five seasons.

Like Anzalone, Ragnow and Reeves-Maybin are first-time captains. Long snapper Don Muhlbach had served as the team's special teams captain the previous three seasons, but he was released during training camp.

Ragnow, coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, replaces offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who held the honor each of the past two seasons.

