Lions' Dan Campbell addresses status of D'Andre Swift in light of internet postings

The Detroit News

Allen Park — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the status of running back D'Andre Swift on Friday after an unverified image of a document circulating the internet this week suggested Swift may have been involved in a matter police are investigating in Philadelphia.

Asked whether he had knowledge of Swift being under investigation, Campbell said: "Look, not that I know of, not to my knowledge."

Campbell added the running back would play Sunday's home opener against the San Francisco 49ers: "Yeah, he's good, he's ready to go for this game."

In response to a Detroit News inquiry into the matter, Philadelphia police said in a statement Friday they are "aware that an image showing law enforcement sensitive information has been posted on multiple social media networks.

"We cannot comment on the contents as they pertain to ongoing criminal investigations; however, the PPD has opened an internal investigation into the validity of the image. If the image is found to be authentic, the department will work to identify the person or persons responsible for its release and will seek appropriate action."

Swift was not made available for comment by the Lions, and his agent did not respond.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.