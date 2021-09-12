Live updates: Lions vs. 49ers

A new era begins Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit Lions fans undoubtedly are hoping, in the long run, it's not a new error.

The Lions open the 2021 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers, marking the regular-season head-coaching debut of Dan Campbell, under first-year general manager Brad Holmes.

There's a new quarterback, too, in case you haven't heard.

The Lions are rebuilding — or, retooling — as they've gone four seasons without a playoff appearance, and even longer (1992) without a playoff victory.

Campbell and Co. get a daunting first test in the 49ers, who are coming off an injury-marred 6-10 season following a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. Making the sledding even tougher, the Lions enter the game without an offensive line cornerstone in Taylor Decker, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a finger injury.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

49ers at Lions

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: 49ers 0-0; Lions 0-0

► Line: 49ers by 8.5