Lions' rally falls short as 49ers spoil Dan Campbell's debut

Detroit — The Detroit Lions didn't win their season opener, but showed plenty of fight trying to execute an improbable rally in the closing minutes.

Down 24 points with under two minutes remaining, the Lions scored a pair of touchdowns, converting two-point conversions after each, before forcing a turnover to give them a shot to tie Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

Ultimately, quarterback Jared Goff's final pass to no one in particular hit the turf, allowing the 49ers to escape with a 41-33 victory in coach Dan Campbell's de.

Things started reasonably well for the Lions, to the point where you could convince yourself they had a puncher's chance against the heavily favored 49ers. But the illusion of competitiveness quickly gave way to preseason expectations.

The 49ers scored 24 points in the second quarter, jumping out to a big lead at the half.

The Lions didn't do themselves any favors early in the contest, coming away with zero points despite ending each of their first two possession in 49ers' territory.

On the opening possession, the Lions turned it over after running back Jamaal Williams lost his footing and was stopped in the backfield on fourth down. And when the 49ers gave the ball right back, fumbling their first snap, kicker Austin Seibert's 51-yard field goal attempt drifted just left of the mark.

Gifted a short field after the miss, San Francisco's offense got to work with back-to-back run plays netting 20 yards, followed by a 23-yard pass to star tight end George Kittle.

BOX SCORE: 49ers 41, Lions 33

Facing third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, rookie quarterback Trey Lance entered the game and perfectly executed a play-action pass, connecting with wide receiver Trent Sherfield for the touchdown.

The Lions would respond, knotting the it at seven with a 13-play scoring drive. Williams kickstarted the series with a 20-yard run, and the Lions converted after going for it on fourth down in 49ers territory a second time when quarterback Jared Goff found Tyrell Williams for a 6-yard gain on a pick play.

Goff capped the series with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

San Francisco would need a little more than two minutes to counter. Their four-play touchdown drive included a 29-yard reception by Deebo Samuel and a 38-yard touchdown run by running back Elijah Mitchell, who jetted through a massive hole around the right side of his offensive line.

Detroit answered with a 49-yard Seibert field goal, but it would be their final points of the half. San Francisco, meanwhile, continued to carve up the Lions' defense.

Another big gain for Samuel, and a roughing the passer penalty against Lions safety Will Harris, set up a 3-yard touchdown plunge by running back JaMycal Hasty, extending the 49ers' lead, 21-10.

Goff would make the hole deeper on Detroit's ensuring possession, forcing a pass into triple coverage that was intercepted by linebacker Dre Greenlaw and returned 39 yards for a touchdown.

The 49ers added a 40-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter, taking a 31-10 lead to the locker room.

Despite both teams working their way into opposing territory to start the third quarter, neither offense came away with points after the 49ers missed a long field goal and the Lions were forced to punt.

Detroit appeared on the verge of getting the ball back on the following possession after linebacker Jamie Collins got through on a third-down blitz and hit quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as he attempted a deep shot to Samuel.

The hit altered the throw, causing it to come up short, but Samuel adjusted to make the grab. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, in coverage on the play, couldn't match the receiver's adjustment and found himself out of position to make a tackle after the catch, resulting in Samuel outrunning the defense for a 79-yard touchdown.

Keeping faint hope alive, the Lions finally stopped the bleeding late in third quarter. Goff completed three consecutive passes to his running backs. On the third, D'Andre Swift found some space made the deep safety miss for a 38-yard touchdown.

But despite forcing the 49ers to punt for the first time, the Lions offense couldn’t build any momentum, going three-and-out. That led to more points for the visitors, thanks to a 52-yard Robbie Gould field goal.

Up 24 with under 10 minutes remaining, the 49ers relaxed their defense to eat up some clock. But the Lions couldn’t even manage to take timely advantage of that, turning it over on downs near midfield when receiver Trinity Benson dropped an errant Goff throw near the first-down marker.

But the Lions somehow managed to make the end of the game interesting, finally mustering a touchdown with 1:53 remaining after driving 86 yards on 12 plays. Williams finished the series with a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion grab for Hockenson, cutting the deficit to 16.

The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Lions running Godwin Igwebuike recovered the ensuing onside kick, giving the offense the ball back at their own 41-yard line. Goff, delivering his best ball of the day, connected with receiver Kalif Raymond on a 20-yard back shoulder fade to the 2-yard line. That led to a 2-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus on the next snap.

Cephus then made it a one-score game by hauling in a 2-point conversion.

The Lions proved unable to recover a second onside effort, but with all three timeouts remaining, they were in position to force a punt. It turns out they wouldn't need to.

On a third-down reception by Samuel that should have ended the game, Trey Flowers forced a fumble recovered by rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu at the Lions' 30-yard line with 52 seconds remaining.

The Lions got all the way to the 49ers' 24-yard line before the defense clamed down to seal the victory.

The loss marks five years since the Lions won a season-opener. They'll hit the road to battle NFC North rival Green Bay next week on Monday Night Football.

