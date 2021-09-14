Lions clear second roster spot ahead of second week of practice

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions cleared a second roster spot a day ahead of starting the practice week for the team's Week 2 matchup against Green Bay.

One day after placing cornerback Jeff Okudah on injured reserve, the team waived offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. The undrafted rookie had been promoted off the practice squad on Saturday, but he was inactive for the Lions' season-opening loss to the 49ers.

The Lions didn't make any roster additions on Tuesday, according to the league's official transaction wire, but are expected to sign a cornerback in the next 24 hours to compensate for the loss of Okudah.

The team has a couple options on the practice squad with Nickell Robey-Coleman and Parnell Motley, but another potential option surfaced on Tuesday when the NFL Network reported the team was exploring re-signing Quinton Dunbar.

Dunbar, who has 64 games of experience with 31 starts, spent a good chunk of the offseason with the Lions. He stepped away from the team early in training camp to address a personal matter and was eventually released.

Dunbar appeared to confirm the possibility in a since-deleted Instagram post, posting a screenshot of the NFL Network report and writing he had stepped away to address his mental health after a family member passed away early in training camp, but he is now ready to come back and dedicate the season to the late family member.

In addition to cutting Kraemer, the Lions also lost kicker Zane Gonzalez off the practice squad. He was signed by the Carolina Panthers.

Austin Seibert, who the Lions claimed off waivers from Cincinnati ahead of the regular season, made one of his two field-goal attempts in Week 1, making one from 49 yards and hooking another just left from 51 yards out. He also handled kickoff duties for the team.

