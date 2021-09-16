Lions' defensive front, both running backs dinged up to start practice week

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury list grew a bit between their first and second game, with each of the team's top two running backs among players dealing with an issue.

After battling a groin injury through much of training camp, D'Andre Swift was a full practice participant the first week of the regular season, but he was once again limited by the groin during Thursday's practice.

Swift was joined on the limited list by backfield mate Jamaal Williams, who has a chest injury.

In addition to the backfield, the Lions are banged up along their defensive front. Starters Michael Brockers, Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara were all limited by shoulder injuries, while backup defensive tackle Kevin Strong was sidelined by a concussion, which he suffered in the fourth quarter of the team's season-opening loss to San Francisco.

Receiver Tyrell Williams and Strong were the only non-participants on Thursday. Williams also suffered a concussion against the 49ers and appears unlikely to play Monday against the Green Bay Packers.

