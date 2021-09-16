Lions fill one roster spot, signing OT Will Holden off practice squad

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions filled one of two openings on the team's active roster Thursday morning, signing offensive tackle Will Holden off the practice squad.

Initially added to that unit last week following Taylor Decker's finger injury, Holden was temporarily elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's season opener against San Francisco. He did not appear in the game.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt in 2017, Holden has had a number of stops before landing in Detroit. He's previously had nine stints with seven franchises, finishing last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Holden has appeared in 13 NFL games, including eight starts. Playing 474 offensive snaps in his career, he's made appearances at both left and right tackle, as well as left guard.

To backfill the opening on the practice squad, the Lions re-signed guard Tommy Kramer. The undrafted rookie started the season on that unit, before signing to the active roster last Saturday. He ended up a healthy scratch for the contest and was subsequently waived on Tuesday.

