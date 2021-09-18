Lions WR Tyrell Williams out, four key contributors questionable vs. Packers

Allen Park — Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive tackle Kevin Strong were unable to clear concussion protocol and have been ruled out for Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Additionally, the Lions listed four other key contributors as questionable, including wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who popped up on Saturday's injury report with a thigh injury.

Also questionable for the Lions are defensive tackle Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin). All three players were limited in practice throughout the week, but members of the team's coaching staff said they anticipate each of them being ready to go by Monday night.

Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder) and running back Jamaal Williams (chest) were full participants during Saturday's practice after being limited the previous two days. Neither was given a game status designation, indicating they will play against the Packers.

