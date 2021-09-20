Live updates: Lions try to make prime-time push against Packers in Green Bay

The Lions are looking to bounce back in Titletown after a season-opening, 41-33 home loss to the 49ers. Injuries on the offensive line, at receiver and in the secondary have forced first-year coach Dan Campbell to pivot.

The Packers, the perennial NFC North favorites, are also looking to rebound after an embarrassing 38-3 stumble to the Saints in their initial game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made plenty of offseason headlines, questioning his future in Green Bay.

Who will make a leap at Lambeau Field?

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Lions at Packers

► Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Monday, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

► TV/radio: ESPN/97.1

► Records: Lions 0-1, Packers 0-1

► Line: Packers by 11½