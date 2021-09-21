Lions lose another corner as rookie Melifonwu suffers 'bad' thigh injury

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions secondary suffered another brutal blow in Monday's loss to Green Bay when rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered a leg injury trying to cover a deep pass to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in the third quarter.

Melifonwu clutched at the front of his left leg and tried to hobble to the Lions bench before collapsing on the field. It was later announced he suffered a thigh injury, and after the game coach Dan Campbell noted the rookie will likely miss extensive time.

"Yeah, it's a bad one," Campbell said. "It looks like he'll be out for a little bit."

Melifonwu was making his first start, replacing Jeff Okudah, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last week, knocking the former first-round pick out for the season.

With Melifonwu sidelined, the Lions initially turned to Bobby Price, a recently converted safety. Undrafted rookie Jerry Jacobs also saw some playing time in the fourth quarter of Monday's 35-17 loss to the Packers.

"(Price) was good, man," teammate Amani Oruwariye said after the contest. "You know (Packers quarterback Aaron) Rodgers, he's going to try to pick on him. He's going to try to come at those guys. I thought they did well. He competed, he got hands-on (the receivers) and did what he was coached."

Melifonwu had been playing well prior to giving up a 50-yard grab to Adams on the play he was injured, including a pass breakup in the first half on another deep throw.

"He prepared all week knowing he was going to be a starter," Oruwariye said. "The kid is confident. For a rookie, he's really confident. He's just got to get healthy, man. Next man up, again, you know?"

