Lions WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) unlikely to play against Ravens

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions look like they'll be without their top receiver for a second consecutive week. Coach Dan Campbell opened his Wednesday news conference all but ruling Tyrell Williams out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"There's really no change with him, so I wouldn't expect him to play this weekend," Campbell said.

Williams suffered a concussion in the season opener when he took a viscous helmet-to-helmet shot from San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt in the second half of the contest.

With Williams out, the Lions kept all six of their other receivers active for Monday's game against Green Bay. Quintez Cephus, in his second year out of Wisconsin, ended up pacing the group in both playing time (51 snaps) and production. He caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, with most of that damage coming on the game's opening possession.

"What's encouraging is he did make plays early," Campbell said. "The potential is there. Even some of his route discipline was better overall from San Francisco — actually, a lot better. That shows that there's improvement. He's just got to keep coming, just keep getting better. The more he does that, the more (quarterback Jared) Goff can trust him and give him opportunities.

Among Detroit's other options, Kalif Raymond played 36 snaps and had two receptions for 18 yards, Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the field for 31 reps and finished with three grabs, also for 18 yards, while Trinity Benson hauled in one pass for 24 yards in 24 snaps.

Additionally, Tom Kennedy was not targeted in four snaps and KhaDarel Hodge, a recent waiver claim, was limited to special teams.

"I'm not giving up on our receivers," Campbell said after the game. "We'll just keep working and find out what they really, really do best that we can showcase, or maybe even position-wide, exactly where they need to be. Are they better in the slot? Better at the Z? Better at the X? When the lights come on, you figure out a lot."

