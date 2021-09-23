Dan Campbell: Lions have suitors in trade talks for Jamie Collins

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are continuing to hold Jamie Collins out of practice while they explore trade options for the veteran linebacker, coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday.

And while Campbell wasn't ready to commit to Collins having played his last down in Detroit, the coach did say the Lions already have suitors in those early conversations with other teams.

"We'll see where it goes," Campbell said. "We're just letting this thing play out. We've got suitors, right now. Certainly, we're hoping to have this done sooner than later. We're not necessarily putting a timetable on it, either. We've had open communication with Jamie. We sat down and told him straight up and he's been good. He understands."

Both Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were careful not to criticize Collins, praising him for his lengthy career and contributions to the Lions, while also noting the team was eager to play its younger options, namely rookie Derrick Barnes.

"You saw it in the preseason and even the limited snaps that he got (against) San Francisco, you can see his aggressive style," Campbell said of Barnes. "He plays lights out, he can run. Look, he's going to have some growing pains. Things are going to come up, but he can make up for a lot with his effort, which he's done."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers