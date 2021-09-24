Lions rule out Jamie Collins against Baltimore; 7 others listed as questionable

Allen Park — The only player the Detroit Lions have ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is Jamie Collins. He's being held out of action as the team pursues trading the veteran linebacker.

In addition to Collins, the team is listing seven players as questionable for the contest, most notably linebacker Trey Flowers, who didn't practice all week as he works through both shoulder and knee injuries.

Four other members of the defensive front rotation are also questionable: Outside linebackers Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara, and defensive tackles Michael Brockers and Kevin Strong.

Romeo Okwara and Brockers both were limited participants throughout the week due to shoulder issues, while Julian Okwara popped up on Thursday's report with a neck injury that limited him the past two days of practice. Strong, who missed last Monday's game against Green Bay with a concussion, is now dealing with a thigh injury, as well.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) are also questionable with injuries that lingered into the week, but both have been able to play through their respective issues to this point.

