With kicker Austin Seibert on COVID-19 list, Lions promote Ryan Santoso off practice squad

Allen Park — With kicker Austin Seibert landing on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week, the Detroit Lions promoted Ryan Santoso off the team's practice squad on Saturday to fill the role for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018, Santoso spent the 2018 and 2019 offseasons with the Lions. After being cut a second time, he eventually landed with the Tennessee Titans, where he handled kickoffs for three games late in the 2019 season.

After a brief stint with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, Santoso signed with the New York Giants practice squad, where he spent the 2020 season. Last month, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers, serving as the team's kicker for the season opener. In that contest, he made both of his field goal attempts — the first of his career — but missed one of his two extra points. He was waived two days later.

Concerned about the potential impact of COVID-19 with the team's other specialists, the Lions also added insurance at long snapper and punter, signing Beau Brinkley and Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad.

Prior to joining the Lions, Brinkley spent the past nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in 135 games for the franchise.

Edwards is another experienced option, playing in 64 games for the New York Jets from 2016-19. He averaged 45.5 yards on 338 punts.

To make room for Brinkley and Edwards on the practice squad, the Lions released wide receiver Javon McKinley and tight end Jared Pinkney from the unit.

Strong transferred to IR

After missing last Monday's game with a concussion, defensive tackle Kevin Strong had been on track to return to action prior to suffering a thigh injury late in the week. Initially listed as questionable for the game against Baltimore, the Lions reversed course on Saturday, placing him on injured reserve. That will sideline Strong at least the next three games.

Fortunately, the Lions are due to get back some reinforcements at the position next week when Jashon Cornell's suspension expires and Da'Shawn Hand (groin) is eligible to return from injured reserve.

Hand was spotted during Thursday's practice running on the side with a trainer.

