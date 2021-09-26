Lions scratch Trey Flowers from the lineup against Ravens

Detroit — After not practicing all week due to knee and shoulder injuries, the Detroit Lions were forced to scratch outside linebacker Trey Flowers from the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Through two games, Flowers has played nearly 76% of the team's defensive snaps, but after playing 89.1% in the opener, the workload dipped to 64.6% last week after hurting the knee.

With Flowers out, the Lions will lean more heavily on their young rotation of Charles Harris, Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara to complement starter Romeo Okwara.

In addition to Flowers, the Lions also listed linebacker Jamie Collins, rookie running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Tom Kennedy as inactive.

Collins is healthy, but currently being held out of the lineup as the Lions explore trading the veteran linebacker. Meanwhile, Jefferson is a healthy scratch for the third consecutive week to start the season.

With Collins out, rookie Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin are expected to see significantly more playing time against the Ravens.

