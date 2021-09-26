Live updates: Fumble recovery overturned, Lions fall behind Ravens 10-0 in 2Q

Dan Campbell's tenure as the Detroit Lions head coach isn't getting any easier.

Debuting against the 2019 NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and following it up against two-time NFC North champion Green Bay Packers, the results for the rebuilding Lions were perhaps predictable.

Next up? The Baltimore Ravens, with three straight playoff appearances, a pair of AFC North titles in the past three seasons, and one of the NFL's most dangerous quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson.

Tough sledding, for sure.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

First half

In progress: Lions looking to get on board before halftime

The Lions will take over at their own 25 with just over 3 minutes to go in the half. They trail, 10-0.

Jared Goff's first-down pass is complete to Quintez Cephus for a gain of 8. After no gain on second down, the Lions only get a yard on third down, a completion to Kalif Raymond.

Two-minute warning

Detroit is charged with a timeout for challenging that Raymond made the line-to-gain on third down, as Raymond is ruled short twice.

The Lions line up to go for it on fourth-and-1, but Penei Sewell is flagged for a false start.

Jack Fox's punt is fielded with a fair catch at the Baltimore 24.

Ravens 10, Lions 0 (1:55 2nd)

Lamar Jackson's first-down pass is good, but dropped. He finds James Proche on the next pass for a gain of 29 yards to the Detroit 47.

Jackson throws it away on the next play, then throws complete to Duvernay for a gain of 3. He has a wide-open Brown streaking toward the end zone on third down, but the pass is just...dropped, inexplicably. Should have been a touchdown, but will instead be the Lions' gain.

Kalif Raymond calls for a fair catch at the 9, where the Lions take over.

Ravens 10, Lions 0 (0:33 2nd)

Ravens take 10-0 lead on Lions in second quarter

The Ravens take over at their own 35 after the punt. They lead 3-0 with 6:54 to go in the first half.

Lamar Jackson rushes for 8 yards, then Latavius Murray does the same. It's first-and-10 at the Detroit 49.

Jackson finds Marquise Brown on the next play for a big gain of 37 yards to the Detroit 11.

Jackson keeps on the next play and gets into the end zone, but there's a penalty on the Ravens for holding. It'll instead be first-and-20 at the 21.

Austin Bryant makes a terrific play to wrap up Jackson as he tries to escape from the pocket on the next play and brings him down for a gain of only 2. With all of Ford Field on their feet, Jackson finds a wide-open Devin Duvernay in the end zone for a Ravens touchdown.

Ravens 10, Lions 0 (3:15 2nd)

Lions have fumble recovery overturned via penalty

The Lions take over at their own 25 after the field goal by Baltimore.

T.J. Hockenson hauls in a 5-yard completion on first down and D'Andre Swift bursts through a hole to pick up a big chunk on the next play, a 14-yard run to the 44.

Jared Goff goes to Swift on a wheel route, and that draws a holding penalty on the Ravens. It's first-and-10 at the Detroit 49.

Goff tries a deep shot of his own to Kalif Raymond down the sideline, but he's defended tightly — maybe a little too tightly, if you'd ask some Lions fans at Ford Field — and the pass falls incomplete. Swift's next carry goes for 4 yards. Absolutely nobody sees Ravens slot corner Tavon Young coming off the corner and he sacks Goff for a loss of 13.

The Lions are handed a penalty for a player running out of bounds after recovering a fumble on the punt return, which really disappoints the home crowd. Jack Fox's next punt is returned to the 35.

Ravens 3, Lions 0 (6:54 2nd)

Ravens take first lead of game with Tucker field goal

Baltimore takes over at the 46 after the punt by Jack Fox.

The Ravens take a shot on the opening play, and Bobby Price continues to make plays at corner: He breaks up the pass before it can get to Sammy Watkins, and that'll bring up second-and-10. Jackson finds Mark Andrews for a pickup of 23 yards to the 25.

Tracy Walker just misses a tight throw to Marquise Brown in the end zone that's dropped after Derrick Barnes helps Tracy Walker take down Jackson for no gain. It's third-and-10: Jackson tucks, and A.J. Parker tracks him down to trip him up for a gain of only 4.

Justin Tucker's 39-yard field goal attempt is good.

Ravens 3, Lions 0 (10:05 2nd)

Lions punt from deep in own territory, give Ravens good field position

The Lions take over at their own 8, early in the second, in a 0-0 game.

Jared Goff is forced to throw his first-down pass out of bounds to avoid a sack. D'Andre Swift gets some room to run on second down, but the 8-yard run is called back for holding. It'll be second-and-14 from the 4. Swift makes it third-and-8 with a 6-yard run. Goff tries to pick up the first down with his feet, is tripped up short of the line, and Jonah Jackson is flagged for a personal foul.

Jack Fox's punt is returned to the Baltimore 49 and helped along by a 5-yard penalty on the Lions that'll be added to the end of the run.

Lions 0, Ravens 0 (12:26 2nd)

Lions get another stop to open second quarter

The Ravens take over at their own 10 after another nice punt from Jack Fox.

Lamar Jackson's first-down pass to Mark Andrews misses the mark, but his second-down run is good for 31 yards and a Ravens first down at the 41 of Baltimore.

Latavius Murray rushes for 5 yards on first down. The Lions do a good job of breaking down the pocket and forcing Jackson to run on second down, and in the meantime, the Ravens take a holding penalty. It'll be second-and-15. Jackson fires a quick strike Josh Oliver for a gain of 6, bringing up third-and-9 as the first quarter comes to a close.

END 1ST: Lions 0, Ravens 0

Romeo Okwara does a good job of making sure that Jackson can't find his way to the first-down marker, tracking him down from behind for a gain of 2 on third down.

Sam Koch's punt is fielded with a fair catch at the 8.

Lions 0, Ravens 0 (14:!8 2nd)

Fourth-down penalty costs Lions chance at extending drive

The Lions are still looking for their first score of the game, and they can take a lead if they get some points on this one.

They'll take over at the 39 after Justin Tucker's missed field goal.

Jamaal Williams gets it on first down and sheds a tackler on his way to a 14-yard gain that'll give the Lions first-and-10 at the Baltimore 47.

He gets it again on the next play, going down after a gain of only 2. Jared Goff hits Kalif Raymond on second down for a gain of 3, bringing up third-and-5, where the Lions come up throwing again: This time Goff's throw is to Swift for a gain of 4 to bring up fourth-and-1 at the 38.

The Lions line up to go for it, but Darren Fells is flagged for a false start. It's fourth-and-6, and the Lions are still lining up to go for it.

This time, though, they just try to get the Ravens to jump offsides, and opt to punt after a delay of game.

Jack Fox's punt is fielded with a fair catch at the 10.

Lions 0, Ravens 0 (2:28 1st)

Justin Tucker misses field goal after Lions get third-down stop

The Ravens will take over at their own 35 after a shanked punt by Jack Fox.

Lamar Jackson opens the drive with a 16-yard toss to Mark Andrews, and he follows that up with an 11-yard pitch and catch to Marquise Brown. It'll be first-and-10 at the Detroit 38.

Ty'Son Williams is wrapped up for a gain of 2 on first down, and Devonta Freeman goes for 5 on the next play. They give it to Latavius Murray on third down, but that doesn't fool the Lions: A.J. Parker comes in and crushes him for no gain.

Justin Tucker misses the 49-yard field goal, and Ford Field is alive again.

Lions 0, Ravens 0 (5:51 1st)

After near-disastrous trick play, Lions' Goff sacked on third down

The Lions take over at the 48 after Kalif Raymond's return.

Jamaal Williams crosses into Ravens territory with a 4-yard run on first down.

The Lions try a trick play, and it's nearly a disaster. The pitch goes to D'Andre Swift, he tries to throw it back to Goff, and the ball is knocked out of the air by a Ravens linebacker. It's initially ruled a fumble, but they're going to review it. Swift might have been throwing forward.

And after review, the ball stays with Detroit. It's third-and-6 at the 48. Goff is sacked for a loss of 12.

Lions 0, Ravens 0 (9: 1st)

Reeves-Maybin helps Lions get off field early with third-down stop

The Ravens take over at the 4-yard-line after the excellent punt by Jack Fox.

Marquise Brown catches the first-down pass for a gain of 5. After a 2-yard run on second down, Jalen Reeves-Maybin makes a terrific play to bring the runner down for a loss.

Kalif Raymond returns the ensuing punt 11 yards to the Detroit 48.

Lions 0, Ravens 0 (10:47 1st)

Lions punt near midfield on opening drive

The Lions have won the toss and elect to receive. They'll take over at the 25 after a touchback.

Kalif Raymond gets open on a comeback route on the first play, but Jared Goff misses the throw. Goff works the play-action pass on second down to find Darren Fells for a gain of 11 to the 36.

D'Andre Swift takes a handoff on the next play and he's got the entire right-side edge to run, going out of bounds at the 47 for a gain of 12.

Goff's first-down throw to Raymond is incomplete. Jamaal Williams runs right into a tackler after taking the second-down handoff, a gain of 1. Goff is hit as he throws on third down and the pass falls to the turf, incomplete.

Jack Fox's punt is downed at the 4-yard-line.

Lions 0, Ravens 0 (12:57 1st)

Ravens at Lions

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

► TV/radio: CBS/97.1

► Records: Lions 0-2, Ravens 1-1

► Line: Ravens by 9