Lions add defensive lineman Eric Banks off waivers

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth along the defensive line Friday afternoon, claiming Eric Banks off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Undrafted out of the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2020, Banks signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams, where current Lions general manager Brad Holmes was serving as the Rams college scouting director at that time.

Despite splitting the season between the Rams' active roster and practice squad, Banks didn't appear in a game as a rookie. Waived ahead of this season, he was claimed by the Chargers, reuniting with former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who is in his first season as the team's head coach.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Banks has been active each of the Chargers' first three games, playing 34 snaps and recording one tackle.

A former college teammate of Detroit defensive tackle Kevin Strong, Banks appeared in 48 games across four seasons for the Roadrunners, tallying 81 tackles (20½ for a loss), 7½ sacks and five forced fumbles.

