Lions' Jermar Jefferson continues to be healthy scratch; Cornell also among inactives

Chicago — There were no surprises among the Detroit Lions' inactives for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions will keep outside linebacker Trey Flowers, defensive linemen Eric Banks and Jashon Cornell, wide receiver Tom Kennedy and running back Jermar Jefferson sidelined for the contest.

Only Flowers is sitting due to injury, having previously been ruled out on Friday with knee and shoulder issues. The other four are healthy scratches, including Jefferson, who is the only Lions player to be scratched each of the first four games.

The Lions have been pleased with Jefferson's development through the offseason, but don't have room to get the seventh-round draft pick involved with Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift shouldering the backfield load and Godwin Igwebuike serving as a top special-teams contributor.

"You want him to be upset," running backs coach Duce Staley said of Jefferson this week. "That’s just how I see it. I want him mad. I want him angry. I want him in my office at 6 a.m. I want him in my office at 6 p.m. wondering why. Because that tells me that it means a lot to him, he loves it, and he wants to go out on the field and prove who he is.

"And I’ll tell you this, he has been that," Staley continued. "He has been knocking on the door. He has been a little angry, a little standoffish, which is cool. I can deal with that. That means he wants to play."

Cornell, who returned this week from a three-week suspension to start the season, wasn't viewed as ready to immediately contribute. Banks, meanwhile, just arrived in Detroit, having been claimed off waivers from the Chargers on Friday afternoon.

