Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara ruled out with foot injury; Ragnow also hurt

Chicago — Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara suffered a left leg injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, requiring him to exit the field and head to the locker room.

Okwara suffered the injury while rushing the passer on a play where the Bears completed a 64-yard pass to receiver Darnell Mooney.

On the bench, trainers were examining the lower half of Okwara's leg, around his left ankle and calf. While standing, the defensive end briefly stumbled under his own weight before hobbling to the locker room with a member of the team's medical staff.

Initially ruled as questionable to return with an ankle injury, that was changed to a foot injury when Okwara was ruled out just ahead of halftime.

Okwara is coming off a breakout season where he recorded 10 sacks in 2020. Through three games this season, he has one sack and several additional quarterback pressures.

As a free agent in the offseason, Okwara re-signed with the Lions, inking a three-year, $37 million contract.

In addition to Okwara, Lions center Frank Ragnow also left the contest with a toe injury suffered late in the first quarter. He was ruled questionable to return and replaced by Evan Brown on the team's first possession of the second quarter.

Ragnow had played 100% of the team's offensive snaps to that point.