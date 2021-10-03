Live updates: Lions start on defense vs. Bears

Could this be the week?

The Detroit Lions are 0-3 to open the season, as well as Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach. But, Sunday appears to offer an opportunity to snag that first victory.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

First half

In progress: Bears start with ball vs. Lions

The Bears have won the toss and elect to receive. Justin Field is at quarterback for Chicago. The opening kickoff goes for a touchback. Bears start at the 25.

David Montgomery takes the first-down carry for a gain of 9. Montgomery's next one goes for 4 yards and a new set of downs at the 34.

Darnell Mooney hauls in a 4-yard reception on first down, and after a 1-yard run by Montgomery, it's third-and-5.

Pregame

The Lions take on the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field. In Chicago, Detroit appears to face a franchise in a bit of disarray, from a head coach seemingly on the hot seat, to even speculation the franchise might move to the suburbs.

On the field, the Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields for the second time, after his first didn't go so well.

The Bears do have something the Lions don't — namely, a victory this season — but the Lions have been close, coming up short after a furious fourth-quarter rally in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and then losing in record-breaking fashion last week to the Baltimore Ravens.

Lions at Bears

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 0-3; Bears 1-2

► Line: Bears by 3