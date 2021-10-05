Agent: Lions promoting OLB Jessie Lemonier off practice squad

According to his agent David Canter, the Detroit Lions are promoting outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier off the practice squad.

An undrafted free agent out of Liberty a year ago, Lemonier spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers, splitting time between the team's practice squad and active roster.

The 6-foot-3, 240 pounder appeared in six games as a rookie, seeing limited action on both defense and special teams. He recorded two tackles and two quarterback hits with his 44 defensive snaps.

Cut by the Chargers at the end of training camp, he was signed to the Lions practice squad three days later.

In 25 games across two seasons at Liberty, Lemonier tallied 135 tackles, including 29.0 for a loss. He also racked up double-digit sacks for the Flames both years.

Lemonier's addition gives Detroit added depth on the edge of the defensive line following Romeo Okwara's season-ending Achilles injury. Lemonier joins a group of Trey Flowers, Charles Harris, Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara.

"I like our depth (at the position)," Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. "I feel pretty good about it."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers