Needing offensive line depth, Lions poach Ryan McCollum off Texans practice squad

Allen Park — With Taylor Decker still recovering from last month's surgery and center Frank Ragnow expected to miss Sunday's game with turf toe, the Detroit Lions added some offensive line depth on Tuesday, agreeing to sign Ryan McCollum off the Houston Texans practice squad.

To clear room on the roster, the Lions placed outside linebacker Romeo Okwara on injured reserve. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Chicago.

An undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound McCollum started 10 games for the Aggies in 2010. For his collegiate career, he appeared in 43 games and made 24 starts.

McCollum likely immediately moves into a backup role for the Lions, playing behind Ragnow's replacement, Evan Brown.

