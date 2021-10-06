Lions rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell limited by ankle injury

Allen Park — As if things weren't bad enough for the Detroit Lions offensive line, rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell is nursing an ankle injury that will limit him to start the practice week ahead of Sunday's game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Already down Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, who are both on injured reserve, the Lions could find themselves without Sewell for the NFC North matchup if he isn't able to heal quickly.

To his credit, Sewell finished last week's game against the Chicago Bears and has played 100% of Detroit's offensive snaps through four games.

If Sewell isn't able to go, the Lions could go a couple of different directions with their starting lineup. They could plug veteran Will Holden in at tackle. He has nine starts under his belt. Alternatively, the Lions could move Halapoulivaati Vaitai to one of the tackle spots and give last year's fourth-round pick, Logan Stenberg, his first career start.

