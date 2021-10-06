Lions place Pro Bowl center Ragnow on injured reserve, activate kicker Seibert

Allen Park — The hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions. Still looking for their first win of the 2021 campaign, the team placed Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve Wednesday morning, adding to an already lengthy list of injury issues.

Ragnow suffered a toe injury during Sunday's loss to Chicago and was replaced by Evan Brown at the start of the second quarter. He'll join left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Jeff Okudah, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara as Detroit starters who have landed on injured reserve this season, in addition to key backups Tyrell Crosby, Da'Shawn Hand and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

With the designation, Ragnow will miss at least the next three games. He'll be eligible to return to the lineup for Detroit's home matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 31.

Okwara, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Bears, proceeded Ragnow's onto the IR list by a day. To aid with the team's newfound depth concerns, the Lions signed offensive lineman Ryan McCollum off the Houston Texans practice squad, while promoting outside linebacker Jesse Lemonier off their own.

The Lions did get one piece of good news on Wednesday, announcing kicker Austin Seibert has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. He had missed the previous two weeks due to the virus. Ryan Santoso filled in during that stretch, making his lone field goal attempt, as well as all four extra points.

Seibert, a waiver claim ahead of the season, is 2-3 on field goals with a long of 49 yards.

The Lions also made a pair of additions on the practice squad, signing outside linebacker Rashod Berry and guard Parker Ehinger. Wide receiver Javon McKinley was released from the unit.