Lions planning for playing without Sewell as rookie tests injured ankle at practice

Allen Park — Signs are pointing to the Detroit Lions not having rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sewell, who missed Wednesday's practice with an injured ankle, was at least in uniform on Thursday, but limited to testing his mobility with a team trainer on the sideline during the portion of practice open to the media.

"You know, right now, we're planning on going without him," Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "But if he's ready, that'd be great."

In terms of backup plans, the Lions have options. They could plug veteran tackle Will Holden in place of Sewell, or move versatile lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai to tackle while giving 2020 fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg his first start at guard.

Although he wouldn't say which option he preferred, Lynn said the Lions are locked into an alternative plan if needed, not having the time at this stage of the year to test out multiple lineup combinations during practice.

In addition to Sewell, tight end T.J. Hockenson was also in uniform, but highly limited after not practicing on Wednesday. After doing some running on the sideline, he exited the practice field with a member of the training staff.

