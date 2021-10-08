Lions' T.J. Hockenson, Penei Sewell could play against Vikings

Allen Park — Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive tackle Penei Sewell haven't done much during the past couple days of practice, but coach Dan Campbell wasn't ready to rule out either player on Friday for this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Yeah, (Hockenson's) gotten better every day and we'll see what he looks like today," Campbell said. "I'd say the same thing about Sewell. Both those guys, we'll see where they're at today after practice, post-practice, and go from there."

Both players were able to finish last week's game against Chicago before popping up on Wednesday's injury report. Sewell is dealing with an ankle injury, while Hockenson has a knee issue.

On Thursday, Sewell and Hockenson worked on the side with trainers and seemed to be moving well during the brief practice window open to the media.

Through four games, Hockenson leads the Lions with 215 receiving yards. Sewell, the team's first-round draft pick, shifted from right to left tackle prior to the start of the season, becoming the youngest player to start a game at the spot in NFL history. He's played 100% of Detroit's offensive snaps, so far.

