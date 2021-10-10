Lions' Hockenson and Sewell good to go; Dalvin Cook out for Vikings

Minneapolis — The Detroit Lions had five key players, including tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell, listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, but all five are medically cleared and active for the contest.

Hockenson (knee), Sewell (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (knee) and running backs D'Andre Swift (groin) and Jamaal Williams (hip) will each play in the divisional road game.

While Flowers and the running backs practiced throughout the week, Hockenson and Sewell both missed Wednesday's practice, with the offensive lineman sitting out Thursday's session, as well. But by Friday, coach Dan Campbell indicated both were trending in a positive direction and would have a chance to play against Minnesota.

Hockenson, the third-year tight end coming off his first Pro Bowl season, is leading the Lions with 215 receiving yards this season. Sewell, who kicked over from right tackle to the left side ahead of the season-opener after Taylor Decker suffered a finger injury requiring surgery, has played 100% of Detroit's offensive snaps this season.

Flowers returns to action after missing the past two games. It's a much-needed boost to Detroit's edge-rushing group, which lost last season's sack leader Romeo Okwara to a season-ending Achilles injury a week ago.

All six of Detroit's inactives are healthy scratches. That group consists of defensive linemen Eric Banks and Jashon Cornell, running back Jermar Jefferson, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and defensive back Daryl Worley.

The most significant inactive for the game is from the opposing side. Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook will miss his second game in three weeks with an ankle injury. He ran for a career-high 206 yards against the Lions last year.

