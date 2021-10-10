Live updates: Lions at Vikings

The Detroit News

The Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Winless Detroit is back on the road for the second consecutive week, after falling to the Chicago Bears 24-14 last Sunday.

The Lions again face an NFC North division rival in Minnesota.

Can injury-plagued Detroit break through against Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Minnesota, which has had its own struggles, losing three of four?

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

LIONS-VIKINGS SCOUTING REPORT

DETROIT NEWS STAFF PREDICTIONS

Lions at Vikings

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 0-4, Vikings 1-3

► Line: Vikings by 10.5