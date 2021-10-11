Lions receiver Quintez Cephus breaks collarbone; season could be over

Allen Park — In what feels like has become an unfortunate weekly occurrence, the Detroit Lions' worst fears with an injured player have been confirmed. On Monday, coach Dan Campbell acknowledged wide receiver Quintez Cephus has suffered a broken collarbone.

That injury likely will land Cephus on injured reserve and potentially end his season.

A fifth-round pick of Wisconsin a year ago, Cephus was on track to obliterate his rookie season production. Stepping into a bigger role after starter Tyrell Williams suffered a concussion in the team's Week 1 loss to San Francisco, Cephus had 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through five games.

The injury occurred at the end of the first half of Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Vikings. Cephus hauled in a third-down pass from quarterback Jared Goff and spun out of a tackle before heading down the sideline for a 21-yard gain. But as the receiver was dragged to the ground, Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes landed on Cephus with his full body weight, causing the break.

Cephus becomes the latest in a lengthy list of Lions who have landed on injury reserve since the beginning of the season. That group includes Williams, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow, cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu, outside linebacker Romeo Okwara and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

