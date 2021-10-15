Lions place return man Corey Ballentine on injured reserve

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have lost another player to injury, placing cornerback and return man Corey Ballentine on injured reserve Friday morning.

Ballentine suffered a hamstring injury in last Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and had been unable to practice this week. By being placed on injured reserve, he must sit out at least three games. He'll be eligible to return Nov. 14, after the bye week, when the Lions travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers.

The Lions claimed Ballentine off waivers from the New York Jets last month and he quickly earned the team's kickoff return job. After dealing with touchbacks his first two appearances, he returned four kicks against the Vikings, averaging 23.5 yards.

With Ballentine injured, the Lions could go back to running back Godwin Igwebuike, who handled kickoffs to start the season.

The Lions didn't immediately fill the roster opening created by placing Ballentine on IR. Defensive tackle Kevin Strong and offensive tackle Taylor Decker are candidates. They both returned to practice this week and are eligible to return from their own injured reserve stints.

To provide cornerback depth on the practice field, the Lions signed former Michigan State standout Shakur Brown to the team's practice squad. The undrafted rookie spent the offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was most recently on Kansas City's practice squad.

