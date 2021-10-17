Lions scratch Trinity Benson in favor of Geronimo Allison for Bengals game

Detroit — In desperate need for someone to step up at wide receiver, the Detroit Lions won't immediately look to Trinity Benson to fill that void. The team scratched the player they acquired via trade ahead of the season, opting instead to activate veteran Geronimo Allison off the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a stellar preseason with the Denver Broncos, the Lions sent fifth- and seventh-round draft picks in exchange for Benson and a sixth-rounder. Unfortunately, the young receiver hasn't been able to carry that preseason success into the regular season. After playing 49 snaps in the season-opener for the Lions, he's hovered around 20 offensive reps the past four games and has just six receptions for 55 yards on 15 targets.

With Tyrell Williams still out with a concussion, and Quintez Cephus joining him on injured reserve this week with a broken clavicle, the Lions are expected to lean more heavily on receiver KhaDarel Hodge against the Bengals. A waiver claim ahead of the season, he played 44 offensive snaps last week after 13 combined the previous four games.

Allison, who signed with the Lions ahead of the 2020 season prior to opting out due to COVID concerns, will suit up for the franchise for the first time. Appearing in 46 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2016-19, he has 89 career receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns.

In addition to Benson, the Lions also made defensive linemen Eric Banks and Jashon Cornell, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and defensive backs Mark Gilbert and Daryl Worley inactive.

That means rookie running back Jermar Jefferson will be active for the first time this season.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) and running backs D'Andre Swift (knee) and Jamaal Williams (hip) had all been listed as questionable coming into the day, but are also active.

