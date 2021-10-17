LIONS

Live updates: Lions vs. Bengals

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions are seeking their first victory over head coach Dan Campbell as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Ford Field.

The Lions have come close — two of their five losses this season have come courtesy of last-second field goals, including last week's 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bengals, meanwhile, know something about close calls: Four of their five games this season have been decided by three points, including a 25-22 overtime loss last weekend to the Green Bay Packers.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

More: Lions scratch Trinity Benson in favor of Geronimo Allison for Bengals game

Bengals at Lions

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/97.1

Records: Bengals 3-2; Lions 0-5

Line: Bengals by 3.5

